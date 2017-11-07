People On Twitter Are Sharing The Dumbest Things They've Ever Cried Over

There’s nothing wrong with a good cry, even when it’s over something totally ridiculous.

On Monday, BuzzFeed UK beauty and lifestyle editor Tolly Shoneye kickstarted a discussion about the mini meltdowns people have over the most minor, seemingly insignificant things.

“I once cried because I couldn’t fit all my things in my bag,” she admitted. “What’s the dumbest thing you’ve cried about?

What’s the dumbest thing you’ve cried about? — Tolly (@tolly_t) November 6, 2017

People were quick to chime in with their embarrassing cry moments, like this woman, who cried after getting lost in a shopping mall.

I cried because I couldn't find the exit in the shopping centre 😭 https://t.co/7cGtFcUjOc — Paula Melissa (@PaulaPaceSetter) November 7, 2017

Or this Twitter user, who knows just how real the struggle is to get your brows as even as humanely possible:

I once cried because i couldn’t get my eyebrows to look the same — C-H-I-S-O-M (@sommichi) November 7, 2017

Many of the confessions involved people being hangry:

I️ was making a panini and the panini press broke right in the middle of it cooking. I️ laid on the floor and cried. https://t.co/6L8ss602MV — Jris Kenner (@_SalRose) November 7, 2017

I dropped some jelly toast face down on the kitchen tiles and cried once https://t.co/0UPcxp3lzT — Celia Bateman (@cinnamon_buns16) November 7, 2017

Others were a little more profound. We’ll give you a moment to let this sad, sad thought sink in:

I cried because I remembered all the astronauts that where away from their families. — Naomi Mason (@naomis_mason) November 6, 2017

For what it’s worth, a good cry ― even over something silly like a sad movie or uneven brows ― can be therapeutic. A 2015 Netherlands study showed that while crying leads to a dip in mood immediately after the crying session, about 90 minutes later, criers reported feeling even better than they did before they had reason to shed a tear.