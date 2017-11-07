People On Twitter Are Sharing The Dumbest Things They've Ever Cried Over

There’s nothing wrong with a good cry, even when it’s over something totally ridiculous.
On Monday, BuzzFeed UK beauty and lifestyle editor Tolly Shoneye kickstarted a discussion about the mini meltdowns people have over the most minor, seemingly insignificant things.
“I once cried because I couldn’t fit all my things in my bag,” she admitted. “What’s the dumbest thing you’ve cried about?
People were quick to chime in with their embarrassing cry moments, like this woman, who cried after getting lost in a shopping mall.
Or this Twitter user, who knows just how real the struggle is to get your brows as even as humanely possible:
Many of the confessions involved people being hangry:
Others were a little more profound. We’ll give you a moment to let this sad, sad thought sink in:
For what it’s worth, a good cry ― even over something silly like a sad movie or uneven brows ― can be therapeutic. A 2015 Netherlands study showed that while crying leads to a dip in mood immediately after the crying session, about 90 minutes later, criers reported feeling even better than they did before they had reason to shed a tear.
Scroll down for more “oh, wow, I can’t believe I cried over that” confessions and head to the comments to share your own mini meltdown moments.
-
The Mexican restaurant put shredded cheese instead of queso on my nachos https://t.co/gq0rOnkG7s— 🤷🏽♀️ (@KolorsofKeish) November 7, 2017
-
somebody ate the plantain I was really looking forward to eating when I got home https://t.co/1icfXDcEHi— Trash Whore/Jezebel (@Africain_Ting) November 7, 2017
-
when the brown hair dye i was applying to extensions seeped through the foil & stained my granite countertop 😭😭😭— dany (@danicaSnelson) November 7, 2017
this was literally me: pic.twitter.com/C5TAO7XEX4
-
I cried because my house key wasn’t unlocking my door until I realized I was at the wrong apartment 😂 https://t.co/K6La0RcQOJ— Sonja (Saun•Ya) (@sweetzandcandie) November 7, 2017
-
I cried because a cat wouldn't let me stroke it and ran away from me! This is when I officially became a crazy cat lady! pic.twitter.com/KytVUeEpYy— Lou Taylor (@LouScoobieT83) November 7, 2017
-
Somebody put some trash in my trashcan at work. https://t.co/TAemQpesZE— That Bitch MacGyver (@Asia_Bean) November 7, 2017
-
I couldn’t get my winged eyeliner even https://t.co/JvdB94HkLe— SCORPIOSZN PEKPEK (@MuvaPekPek) November 7, 2017
-
started listening to christmas carols in october and christmas was just really far away https://t.co/orFhJFEpXn— Naomi Barton (@naomi0_0barton) November 7, 2017
-
I cried because my Kleenex was Apple scented (was pregnant) https://t.co/ql9IxD8tcQ— ssvmvnthvv (@ssvmvnthvv) November 7, 2017
-
I cried cos my kid told me I wasn't funny once. https://t.co/jWlRff8s8d— Nikesh Shukla (@nikeshshukla) November 7, 2017
-
McDonald’s gave me the wrong sauce with my McNuggets on UberEATS. https://t.co/X1VXKwtxX4— krampus rick (@_clvrarose) November 6, 2017
-
Pocahontas & John Smith not ending up together. https://t.co/3CLgHTjzvN— Fine somebody (@GirlNextFlat) November 7, 2017
-
Back in '89 when my mother beat me at Double Dribble on Nintendo. I was the champ until she came along. Tearing up just thinking about it. https://t.co/wSavHrRHey— Big Mitty (@BlackMitty30) November 7, 2017
-
A Kings of Leon music video 🤦🏾♀️ https://t.co/ZusznALev4— Maia 🔮 (@MaiasMind_) November 6, 2017
-
When my scrunchy popped after I finally got my hair in a smooth ponytail https://t.co/6RgYBsWAdh— Negative Nancy (@Tr0uble_Maker_) November 7, 2017
-
I keep a list. At the top: when I saw a sad lil' apple while picking and during almost every episode of How the States Got Their Shapes. 😂 https://t.co/0xY3PZw5qw— Rayshauna Gray (@rayshaunagray) November 7, 2017
-
I couldn't find my left shoe https://t.co/4oYSOfyAH5— Yasmin 💫 (@WatchYazz) November 7, 2017
-
When Dobby died and Harry said ‘We need to bury him. No! The normal way. No magic.’ https://t.co/hKIeHfkzMt— Reads. (@ImAlexReads) November 6, 2017
-
I couldnt find my car in the car park after a long day 😂— Bea Tetteh (@beatettehxo) November 7, 2017
