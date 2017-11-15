Blake Shelton Is People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive For 2017

The 41-year-old country music crooner follows in the footsteps of pro-wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who scooped last year’s award.

On hearing the news, Shelton reportedly joked that the magazine must be “running out of people.” His girlfriend, singer Gwen Stefani, encouraged him to accept the accolade, he added.

People Magazine

Shelton said he couldn’t wait to taunt his fellow “The Voice” coach Adam Levine with the award. Levine garnered the honor in 2013.

“As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that’s really the only thing I care about,” Shelton lightheartedly told People, which announced the news Tuesday.

People also released this clip of Shelton informing Levine about the honor:

Shelton, meanwhile, used Twitter to poke fun at his new title:

I just made a drink.. A sexy drink. #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 15, 2017

I am eating a pickle. A sexy wet pickle... #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 15, 2017

I have the hiccups... And they sound so sexy. #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 15, 2017