Clorox Custom GIFs Little Monsters Of Cold And Flu Season

Whampire

<strong>Habitat: </strong>Whampires are rootless, parasitic creatures. As such, they typically encamp anywhere that is in close proximity to a caring adult “host.”<br><strong><br>Appearance: </strong>Whampires closely resemble puddles of tears and discontentment, and are the most emotional of the cold and flu season creatures.<br><strong><br>Description: </strong>Most of the year, Whampires are nocturnal creatures, only revealing themselves in the darkness of bedtime or naptime. However, during colder months, Whampires can be found at all times of the day. They drain their loved ones' patience and sympathy, leaving them a shell of their former selves, exhausted and unsure of how to proceed.

David Stanfield