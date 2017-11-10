To mark the flu season, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” interviewed people on the street to get their tips for staying healthy. But Thursday’s segment was just a ruse so the interviewer could cough endlessly ― including into the microphone ― to get a reaction from the subjects.
You don’t have to be a germaphobe to be grossed out. Like this guy:
Watch the feverish fun above.
