People Think Taylor Swift’s New Video Is A Rip-Off Of A Spike Jonze Ad

Taylor Swift, who has been called a snake and Regina George in sheep’s clothing in the past, is now being called another offensive animal-oriented nickname — a copycat.

On Monday, the musician released the video for her song, “Delicate,” and it didn’t take Twitter users long to point out that it looks pretty similar to a nearly 4-minute ad Spike Jonze directed for Kenzo World perfume in 2016 starring actress Margaret Qualley.

Many users made the case by taking screen grabs of both the video and the short film ― and placing them side by side.

In the video and the ad, Swift and Qualley both make silly faces and dance awkwardly throughout a fancy venue wearing gowns. Many of their dance moves are similar as well.

So it’s just the Kenzo perfume ad, but with Taylor Swift? #Delicate pic.twitter.com/oY8hTCdPnz — cole (@haberkale) March 12, 2018

taylor swift's "delicate" video is a poor man's version of spike jonze's ad for Kenzo, this bop deserved more pic.twitter.com/39Ub99bKqc — christina.jpg (@wtfcylon) March 12, 2018

Taylor Swift’s Delicate x Kenzo’s perfume ad pic.twitter.com/b7o4QQ3Bss — models daily (@supermodeldaiIy) March 12, 2018

The new @taylorswift13 Delicate music video is such an insanely blatant copy/rip-off of the Spike Jonze Kenzo World commercial. The setting, colour palette, choreography, everything. — Gina Schreuder (@Gina_and_tonic) March 12, 2018

do you think taylor swift saw the KENZO World ad and just told her producer “I want a less cool version of that?” — mandy boddy (@mandyboddy) March 12, 2018

✔ lonely/contemplative look off-cam

✔ silly wink faces pic.twitter.com/dS2rR3qGop — kenny wassus (@kgw) March 12, 2018

Although the video and ad aren’t completely identical, they are conceptually alike.

The video for “Delicate,” directed by her frequent collaborator Joseph Kahn, is about an international celebrity — in this case, Swift — who suddenly becomes invisible to the masses while attending a fancy event.

The idea of not being seen is so freeing for Swift that she joyously tears off part of her long gown, kicks off her shoes and dances barefoot à la Maddie Ziegler-style through the venue, the subway and then in a city street in the rain.

In Jonze’s ad, Qualley excuses herself from a fancy event. Though she is not rendered invisible, the idea of leaving and finding herself alone in the huge venue is so liberating that she begins to crazily dance throughout the space (and at one point, shoots lightning from her fingers, because, why not?).

So far, no word from Swift or Kahn about the commentary surrounding the similarities.