People Try to Put Us Down

Music Inspiring Conversations About Stuttering

Many of us talk to someone who stutters everyday – whether it’s a parent, child, friend, or coworker. For those of us who don’t know someone who stutters, we’re surrounded by stuttering voices even if we are unaware of it. Songs, movies and, recently, advertisements show varying portrayals of those who stutter. In today’s fast-paced society, images and sounds often speed into one ear and out the other. We at the Stuttering Foundation hope that you will take some time to stop, listen, and reflect on what you hear.

Walmart’s most recent commercial shows a family preparing for Thanksgiving dinner while rocking along to The Who’s My Generation. As Roger Daltrey stutters and stumbles through the lyrics, the family joins together in celebration. The catchy tune encourages listeners to stumble along with Daltrey, and it’s not the only song that does. The Knack’s My Sharona, Elton John’s Bennie and the Jets and George Thorogood’s Bad to the Bone are just a few of the numerous songs that use stuttering lyrics to get their fans singing along.

The media is often saturated with comedic yet inaccurate and insensitive images of people who stutter. What we love about these songs is that they bring stuttering into the mainstream in a new way. It’s hard to forget Daltrey telling older generations to ffffade away, and that’s because like those who stutter, My Generation is unique. It’s time that we celebrate the individuality of those who stutter just as we celebrate these songs.

Of all the songs featuring stuttering vocals, we ranked Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet as our favorite. While Randy Bachman originally recorded the song to poke fun at his brother’s stutter, it turned into the band’s only chart-topper. What started out as a means of making fun of a stuttering voice ended up doing the exact opposite – that is, amplifying that voice for all to hear.

While these songs take the first step by positioning stuttering in the media in a positive light, we hope that listeners will take the next step by extending the conversation beyond your headphones or television sets.

One in every 100 people stutter, meaning there are 70 million people who stutter worldwide. This issue is not uncommon, yet it is not often spoken about. Let’s use these songs as way to instigate conversation around stuttering. Start asking questions and seeking answers. Why do people stutter? How do you treat a stutter? How should you talk to a child who stutters?