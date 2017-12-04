People Turned A Tweet About Taylor Swift Into A List Of 'Bad Bitches' In History

A Taylor Swift fan tweeted a still from the singer’s “Look What You Made Me Do” video with the caption “Name a bitch badder than Taylor Swift” ― and got an overwhelming response of, well, a lot of bad bitches.
Twitter user @xnulz celebrated Swift’s badassery just before her “Reputation” album drop. The tweet initially prompted responses like “the guy next to her” and “the cleaning lady from Family Guy.”
But the meme took a turn around the first weekend of December, when people started naming women throughout history whom they considered to be “badder” than Swift. The responses included everyone from civil rights activist Rosa Parks to actress Carrie Fisher to sniper Lyudmila Pavlichenko to their own mothers.
Here are some of our favorites:
You can easily spend hours scrolling through the wildly edifying responses about a lot of totally incredible women. We actually have to go read more of them now.
Enjoy, and stay great, Twitter!