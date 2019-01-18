Perdue Chicken Nuggets Recalled For Possible Wood Contamination

Perdue is recalling more than 68,000 pounds of chicken nuggets over possible wood contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced.
The company received complaints from three consumers who said they found wood in Perdue Simply Smart Organics Brand Gluten Free Chicken Breast Nuggets, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement on Thursday.
The ready-to-eat bites in question come in 22-ounce frozen packages with a best-by date of 10/25/19 and UPC Bar Code 72745-80656, with a “P-33944” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the product, according to the bulletin.
Those who purchased the nuggets should not eat them, the USDA warned. The nuggets should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
“After a thorough investigation, we strongly believe this to be an isolated incident, as only a minimal amount of these packages has the potential to contain pieces of wood,” a Perdue spokeswoman told HuffPost on Friday.
The company is recalling the product “out of an abundance of caution,” she added.