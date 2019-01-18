Perdue Chicken Nuggets Recalled For Possible Wood Contamination

Those who purchased the nuggets should not eat them, the USDA warned. The nuggets should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

“After a thorough investigation, we strongly believe this to be an isolated incident, as only a minimal amount of these packages has the potential to contain pieces of wood,” a Perdue spokeswoman told HuffPost on Friday.

The company is recalling the product “out of an abundance of caution,” she added.