Jeremy Alexander, Contributor
Entrepreneur. Creator. Nice Guy.

Perfect Coffee Brewing Water Pitched on Shark Tank - Third Wave Water

10/12/2017 02:14 pm ET

The third entrepreneurs into the Shark Tank this week were presenting their business Third Wave Water and seeking $100k in exchange for 10% of the business. They have developed a mineral packet that you can add to a gallon of distilled water to make the perfect water for brewing coffee.

As for their numbers, they have reached around 1,200 customers in 50 countries in their first 8 months. They have seen $66k in sales so far this year and project to do $120k by the end of the year.

I am skeptical about the potential of this product. Personally, I love coffee and drink at least one cup everyday. The problem is that I am perfectly satisfied with the quality of the coffee I make from my local tap water here in Myrtle Beach, SC. Perhaps their product will make my coffee better, but since I have no problem with my coffee currently I see no reason to go through all those steps to make it a little better. The phrase that comes to my mind is, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Maybe I am in the minority here. Perhaps there is a large niche out there who would be willing to pick up a gallon of distilled water a couple times a week to make their coffee. I absolutely believe there are people who would be willing to do this. There may even be enough to make this a viable business. I am simply concerned that there isn’t a big enough market to make this brand massively successful.

Despite my doubts, I wish them the best! The ended up with a deal from Barbara for $100k in exchange for 25% of the business. She seemed to be much more interested in investing in the entrepreneurs themselves than the business, but that’s not a problem. This happens often in the Tank when one of the Sharks can’t determine if a business is exactly investable, but still wants to be involved. Congrats to them on their deal and I hope that they prove me wrong!

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Perfect Coffee Brewing Water Pitched on Shark Tank - Third Wave Water

CONVERSATIONS