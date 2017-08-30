Nice of Wells to skip the cast party for his high school production of Grease for this. #BachelorInParadise #BIP

christen having to choose between a doctor and a lawyer who both want her is the most unanticipated part of this season #bachelorinparadise

It's like these women aren't aware that SWEET BABY ANGEL BEN Z is on this island as well #BachelorInParadise

WOMEN OF PARADISE: If a man comes at you with his tongue, YOU CAN SAY NO. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/ID3fsOocwp

I'm thinking (or hoping) that Jasmine is just done with the dudes, humidity, and is drunk. #BachelorinParadise

"Hey Matt, we'd really like to not get murdered by Jasmine. Can you give her a rose?" - @BachelorInterns , probably #BachelorinParadise

Thank you Derek for setting the example for men to acknowledge, apologize & resolve breaking her boundaries & triggers #BachelorInParadise

I'm literally only here for Ben Z. And his dog. Everybody else is problematic and petty. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/kkbRqtnk2Y

Per usual, the girls are so far out of all of these guys league- Thank you Paradise for giving us the Opportunity. #BachelorInParadise #ad

Man, I just really hate bullying y'all. There's another conversation that should be brought up on #BachelorinParadise

Never thought I'd be fighting over a grown a** man that has a doll...🤷🏻‍♀️ boys have roses this week, does AJ count?? 🌹 #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/zMs3IZQKZI

“I was never expecting you to be as interesting as you are.” Dean must have studied at the Putzie school of sweet talk. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/j6SrLQQJCG

Threatening to leave Paradise is the new "here for the right reasons." #BachelorinParadise

I'm rooting for no one. I want them all to go home lonely and sunburned. #BachelorInParadise

Quick: If you're a virgin, but you never tell anyone on national television, do you even have a hymen? #BachelorInParadise

Jack Stone and Alexis might be the first couple to ever make sense in #bachelorinparadise pic.twitter.com/uXlwPYlh5v

