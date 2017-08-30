-
Jack Stone and Alexis might be the first couple to ever make sense in #bachelorinparadise pic.twitter.com/uXlwPYlh5v— Robyn Ross (@RobynRossTV) August 29, 2017
Quick: If you're a virgin, but you never tell anyone on national television, do you even have a hymen? #BachelorInParadise— Dana Weiss (@Possessionista) August 29, 2017
Alexis: She was touching scallops with her bare hands !!!— Jane Catherine (@TheJaneLaCroix) August 29, 2017
*Literally touches a dead rotting crab ten minutes prior* #BachelorInParadise
Ok, last time I checked you eat most types of shrimp with your hands #BachelorInParadise— Jaclyn Swartz (@JaclynSwartz) August 29, 2017
Jasmine to producers: Should I go say something to her? #BachelorInParadise Producers: pic.twitter.com/GNAGazgdQJ— Marnie (@shesaRANGAsir) August 29, 2017
I don't know if there is more Botox or emotions happening in paradise tonight. #BachelorInParadise— Carly Waddell (@carlywaddell) August 29, 2017
I'm rooting for no one. I want them all to go home lonely and sunburned. #BachelorInParadise— Andrea Lavinthal (@andilavs) August 29, 2017
Threatening to leave Paradise is the new "here for the right reasons." #BachelorinParadise— Julia Pine (@juliapine) August 29, 2017
matt has the facial expressions for “Deal or No Deal.” #BachelorInParadise #BIP— Diggy Moreland🌹 (@diggymoreland) August 29, 2017
“I was never expecting you to be as interesting as you are.” Dean must have studied at the Putzie school of sweet talk. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/j6SrLQQJCG— Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) August 29, 2017
Never thought I'd be fighting over a grown a** man that has a doll...🤷🏻♀️ boys have roses this week, does AJ count?? 🌹 #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/zMs3IZQKZI— Raven (@ravengates09) August 28, 2017
Man, I just really hate bullying y'all. There's another conversation that should be brought up on #BachelorinParadise— Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) August 29, 2017
Per usual, the girls are so far out of all of these guys league- Thank you Paradise for giving us the Opportunity. #BachelorInParadise #ad— Evan Bass (@ebassclinics) August 29, 2017
I'm literally only here for Ben Z. And his dog. Everybody else is problematic and petty. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/kkbRqtnk2Y— PETTYBACHELORETTE (@Petty_Bach) August 29, 2017
For the record, @Christen_mae_ I eat seafood with my bare hands like 90% of the time. #BachelorInParadise— Derek Peth (@PethDerek) August 29, 2017
THAT 👏POSTURE 👏THOUGH 👏#BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/oCeA4EUDSs— Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) August 29, 2017
Thank you Derek for setting the example for men to acknowledge, apologize & resolve breaking her boundaries & triggers #BachelorInParadise— mishmosh (@myyc) August 29, 2017
“It’s like a club at 2 a.m.” Daniel comes in destroys the entire #Paradise façade with one tragically true observation. #BachelorInParadise— Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) August 30, 2017
Apparently having a 5 minute conversation with Daniel equates to 100% of Lacey's self. #BachelorInParadise— Sandra Di (@Sandra_Di_) August 30, 2017
"Hey Matt, we'd really like to not get murdered by Jasmine. Can you give her a rose?" - @BachelorInterns , probably #BachelorinParadise— BachShitCray (@Bach_ShitCray) August 30, 2017
I'm thinking (or hoping) that Jasmine is just done with the dudes, humidity, and is drunk. #BachelorinParadise— Ashley Spivey (@AshleySpivey) August 30, 2017
Alexis is gone? Okay bye I don't think I can watch anymore #BachelorinParadise— Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) August 30, 2017
When Ben Z. doesn't give his rose to his dog. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/bTeekFkI5z— Rachel Perez (@rachperez105) August 30, 2017
Poor Lacey. She thought Daniel was Aaron Samuels. Turns out, he's Jason. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/mGFV4Pug7P— Bachelor Burn Book (@bachelorburnbk) August 30, 2017
WOMEN OF PARADISE: If a man comes at you with his tongue, YOU CAN SAY NO. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/ID3fsOocwp— Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) August 30, 2017
It's like these women aren't aware that SWEET BABY ANGEL BEN Z is on this island as well #BachelorInParadise— Willi (@badgalbrie) August 30, 2017
Insider info: Dean dm-ed me for ED meds. I SAID HELL NO. #bachelorinparadise— Evan Bass (@ebassclinics) August 30, 2017
Dean peaked on #BachelorinParadise when he took this promo photo. pic.twitter.com/SVpnhx3Rxz— Michael G. (@MichaelGarofola) August 30, 2017
They should have used this for Dean's cast photo #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/C9YC4gDsKF— Sarah Nicole (@SarGar09) August 30, 2017
christen having to choose between a doctor and a lawyer who both want her is the most unanticipated part of this season #bachelorinparadise— Jolie Marie (@BooBooLeia) August 30, 2017
Remember when we all thought Dean would make an excellent Bachelor? #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/DoWZng0v5q— PETTYBACHELORETTE (@Petty_Bach) August 30, 2017
Nice of Wells to skip the cast party for his high school production of Grease for this. #BachelorInParadise #BIP— Ben Flajnik's Hair (@BachelorBenHair) August 30, 2017
DIGGY 👏IS 👏STILL 👏HERE👏JUST 👏REMINDING #BIP #BachelorinParadise— Lauren Zima (@laurenzima) August 30, 2017
I missed last week. So Robby threw his teeth whitener UV lights into the pool for romantic reasons? God bless #BachelorinParadise!— Michael G. (@MichaelGarofola) August 30, 2017
#BachelorInParadise Season 4 is 80% recap footage of stuff we all saw an hour ago.— Martha Sorren (@marthasorren) August 30, 2017
