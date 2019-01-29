Got A Story About Having Your Period At Work? We Want To Hear It.

It’s 2019, and stigma surrounding menstruating still flows freely throughout our society ― including how to deal with it at work. There’s much to be discussed, lamented over and examined when it comes to experiencing a period on the job, and we want to hear from you about it.

HuffPost is looking for anecdotes about getting your period while working (because who hasn’t walked to the bathroom with a tampon shoved up their sleeve?); stories about periods impacting employment status; what people do and do not get ― and want more of ― from their employers; and what can be done to alleviate the pain, both literal and figurative, that can accompany the monthly experience.

Does your company have an awesome period policy you want to brag about? Great! We want to hear about it. Does your company have a less-than-ideal or downright unacceptable approach? We want to hear from you about that, too.