Permission To Be YOU!

Why do some of us make life so hard when all we really have to do is be ourselves?

Our bodies and organs are designed to do the majority of the hard work, but our minds take over and make it all hard, we stress and worry and don’t respect the simplicity and amazingness of what we have.

And all we have to do really is to live…in this moment.

Take action in this moment.

Or just be.

But we must be ourselves in every moment.

Why is it so hard to just be ourselves?

Why do we worry about things like what other people are going to think of us, or, whether we are good enough to do something or whether we know enough to start doing something we love to do?

Why do we look externally for validation when all we have to do is live and just be ourselves.

Why do we strive for perfection when we are already perfect, just existing is perfection in itself!

Life is so simple really.

It is as simple and as basic as 1,2,3.

But we take that 1,2,3 and try and turn it into something else, surely it must mean something else, there is something deeper in that 1,2,3, isn’t there?

It really can’t be that simple!

Can it?

We struggle and cry…but what are we really struggling and crying over?

Not getting something in just the right time? Or, because we are holding ourselves back? Or comparing ourselves to others?

We can make the decision right now to stop…and to be ourselves.

You are the most amazing person alive.

Yes.

You are perfection in every possible way.

There is nothing that compares to the beauty of YOU.

Your being is a miracle.

Your heart ignites the world with passion that only you can fuel…

Your mind creates ideas that are the pieces of the puzzle to make the world whole…

You are amazing in your own right!

You can do or not do whatever you want in life, see that’s the beauty of it all.

There are no rules as to how you can live your life.

Take that step, even if it is one little step to shed that fear, it’s not as scary over here as you imagine it to be, take my hand and I will lead the way, I have no fear because I know we are Divinely guided you and me.

But know this, I will let go of your hand eventually so you can fly free and share your light with others who are paralysed by fear, who can’t see their beauty and power in the foggy mess they have created in their head.

All we have to do really is to live and to be ourselves in every moment!