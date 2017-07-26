ENTERTAINMENT
07/26/2017

Michael Cera Attempts To School Abbi Jacobson On Metal In This 'Person To Person' Clip

The charming comedy about intersecting New Yorkers opens July 28.
By Matthew Jacobs

In “Person to Person,” Michael Cera plays Phil, a newspaper reporter who moonlights in a metal band, aka an everyday New Yorker. Cera’s signature dorky energy hasn’t faded, as evidenced in this clip, exclusive to HuffPost. Phil is training an eager-to-please underling (“Broad City” star Abbi Jacobson) while they investigate a suspicious death, prompting him to play one of his band’s “soft” jams.

Directed by Dustin Guy Defa, “Person to Person” is a scruffy comedy tracing a handful of New York stories that unfold, and sometimes overlap, over the course of a single day. Cera and Jacobson’s is one of several; the cast also includes Tavi Gevinson, Philip Baker Hall, Michaela Watkins, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Ben Rosenfeld and Brian Tyree Henry. 

“Person to Person” opens in theaters and premieres OnDemand on July 28.

Matthew Jacobs
Entertainment Reporter, HuffPost
