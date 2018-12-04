WEIRD NEWS
PETA Gets Dogged For Tweet Demanding End To 'Anti-Animal Language'

PETA's suggestion that some phrases are anti-animal attracted a lot of catty comments.
By David Moye

The activist group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has a bone to pick with phrases it says are anti-animal.

But rather than beat a dead horse, PETA offered alternative more-animal-friendly phrases on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

For instance, PETA suggests saying “feed two birds with one scone” instead of “kill two birds with one stone” and “feed a fed horse” rather than “beat a dead horse.”

You can see other examples below:

In another tweet, PETA took the bull by the horns, er, “took the flower by the thorns” and explained its reasoning.

As you might expect, the posts attracted lots of attention, including a few catty comments.

HuffPost reporter Nick Wing also addressed the elephant in the room, or actually the gorilla.

And others piled on as well.

