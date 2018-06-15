Pete Davidson And Ariana Grande Have Maybe Confirmed Their Engagement

Right now, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are in a state of mind we’re not sure we wanna be in like all the time: They’re very in love and possibly confirming their engagement on Instagram.
Engagement rumors have been swirling about the couple since Monday. On Friday, Davidson posted a photo on Instagram that seemed to confirm they really are tying the knot. While some — including us — have speculated the whole thing is a publicity stunt or elaborate SNL sketch, a source close to Davidson told HuffPost that the two are engaged for real.
The Instagram post was a photo of the couple’s hands captioned with what is likely Davidson’s best W.B. Yeats impression.: “u know what you’d dream it be like ? it’s better than that.”
The pop star and “Saturday Night Live” cast member have been galavanting as a couple for a few weeks now and showcasing their whirlwind love affair all over social media, much to the excitement and chagrin of fans everywhere.
Both Grande and Davidson split with their respective partners in early May, which has added another level of intrigue to a relationship that seems to have come together somewhat suddenly. Davidson even went so far as to eradicate a tattoo depicting the likeness of his ex-girlfriend, Cazzie David, from his body. He’s also gotten tattoos to commemorate his current relationship.
Whether it’s an engagement ring or just fancy jewelry, Grande’s new bling cost $93,000, Davidson’s jeweler told E! News.
Maybe love is real and this is all just a romantic moment in time. Maybe it’s all a lie. Time will tell.
This story has been updated to include comment from a source close to Davidson.