Pete Davidson And Ariana Grande Have Maybe Confirmed Their Engagement

Engagement rumors have been swirling about the couple since Monday. On Friday, Davidson posted a photo on Instagram that seemed to confirm they really are tying the knot. While some — including us — have speculated the whole thing is a publicity stunt or elaborate SNL sketch, a source close to Davidson told HuffPost that the two are engaged for real.

The Instagram post was a photo of the couple’s hands captioned with what is likely Davidson’s best W.B. Yeats impression.: “u know what you’d dream it be like ? it’s better than that.”