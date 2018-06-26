A simple “happy birthday” wasn’t going to suffice.

Pete Davidson gifted fiancee Ariana Grande with superlatives in a happy birthday Instagram post that went up early Tuesday to mark her big day.

“Happy birthday to the most precious angel on earth!” the “Saturday Night Live” trouper wrote to his now 25-year-old love, whom he carries on his back in the photo. “You’re my favorite person that ever existed.”

A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Jun 25, 2018 at 9:06pm PDT

The “No Tears Left To Cry” singer, meanwhile, anticipated the occasion earlier by posting a few adorable throwback pics of when she wasn’t so grande. One of them was apparently taken on her third birthday.

remember when i was the SHADIEST BABY IN THE WORLD pic.twitter.com/WWVqgTJzJM — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 25, 2018

Davidson and Grande’s whirlwind romance took another step forward publicly last week when Davidson confirmed their engagement on “The Tonight Show.”