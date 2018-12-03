Pete Davidson Reflects On Harassment In Emotional Post: 'I've Kept My Mouth Shut'

Pete Davidson shared an open letter to his fans on Monday, promising them that “no matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t.”
“I’m upset I even have to say this,” he wrote in the heartfelt Instagram post. “To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is - I see you and I love you.”
The “Saturday Night Live” comedian said that he has kept his “mouth shut” and “never mentioned any names” but wanted to let fans know that he’s “trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference.”
Davidson said it was “mind boggling” that he has experienced online bullying and public harassment “in today’s climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset.” He then veered off into discussing his borderline personality disorder diagnosis and how he talked about it publicly in the hopes of bringing awareness to kids like him “who don’t want to be on this earth.”
BPD, according to the Mayo Clinic, can cause “a pattern of unstable intense relationships, distorted self-image, extreme emotions and impulsiveness,” though many with the disorder can improve and lead fulfilling lives after receiving treatment.
His remarks come on the heels of his ex-fiancee Ariana Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, coming to Davidson’s defense on social media. After a fan of hers wrote a disparaging note on a post of Davidson’s on Thursday, Braun responded in a comment, “Stop the bullshit. It is nothing like that and Pete is a good dude. No one has hate for this guy and he is a stand up guy. Show respect because trust me everyone on this side knows he deserves it and wishes him well.”
Also over the weekend, Davidson was spotted at a restaurant while Grande’s “thank u, next” played in the background, leading to a now-viral video.
It’s not the first time the comedian has been candid on Instagram about his mental health. In May he told fans that his BPD diagnosis “does not mean they can’t be happy and in a relationship. It also doesn’t mean that person makes a relationship toxic.”
“I just think it’s fucked up to stigmatize people as crazy and say that they are unable to do stuff that anyone can do,” Davidson said in that post. “It’s not their fault and it’s the wrong way for people to look at things. I may be crazy but at least I’m aware of it and not afraid to be honest about it and I’m not hiding behind a Twitter or Instagram account.”