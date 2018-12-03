Pete Davidson Reflects On Harassment In Emotional Post: 'I've Kept My Mouth Shut'

Davidson said it was “mind boggling” that he has experienced online bullying and public harassment “in today’s climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset.” He then veered off into discussing his borderline personality disorder diagnosis and how he talked about it publicly in the hopes of bringing awareness to kids like him “who don’t want to be on this earth.”

BPD, according to the Mayo Clinic, can cause “a pattern of unstable intense relationships, distorted self-image, extreme emotions and impulsiveness,” though many with the disorder can improve and lead fulfilling lives after receiving treatment.

His remarks come on the heels of his ex-fiancee Ariana Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, coming to Davidson’s defense on social media. After a fan of hers wrote a disparaging note on a post of Davidson’s on Thursday, Braun responded in a comment, “Stop the bullshit. It is nothing like that and Pete is a good dude. No one has hate for this guy and he is a stand up guy. Show respect because trust me everyone on this side knows he deserves it and wishes him well.”

Also over the weekend, Davidson was spotted at a restaurant while Grande’s “thank u, next” played in the background, leading to a now-viral video.

It’s not the first time the comedian has been candid on Instagram about his mental health. In May he told fans that his BPD diagnosis “does not mean they can’t be happy and in a relationship. It also doesn’t mean that person makes a relationship toxic.”