11/29/2018 08:21 am ET

Pete Davidson Gets Into Food Fight With Star Not Named Ariana Grande

The "Saturday Night Live" comedian waged war with guest host Claire Foy in a high-calorie preview.
By Ron Dicker

Pete Davidson just made a public spectacle of himself ― but this time, it was scripted, and ex-fiancée Ariana Grande wasn’t involved.

In a video that dropped Wednesday, the “Saturday Night Live” comedian engaged actress Claire Foy in a food fight to preview her “SNL” guest host appearance this weekend.

Davidson set up the “Animal House”-style exchange by telling “First Man” star Foy that it’s a show tradition. But she later discovers that it’s not ― with consequences.

Note to Pete: Pasta comes off easily, unlike tattoos inspired by exes and a certain Supreme Court justice.

Watch the food fly above.

