Pete Davidson Jokes About His Penis And Ariana Grande. TMI, Dude.

Nothing like a little college humor.

Pete Davidson, “Saturday Night Live” comedian and celebrated love of Ariana Grande, joked about his sex life with the pop star during an appearance at Auburn University on Thursday, outlets reported.

The moment started sweet when an audience member asked him what it was like being engaged to her.

“It’s like what you would think it was like but, like, 100 times sicker,” he said. “It’s fucking lit. I’m a very, very lucky boy, and I’m very, very loved and I’m very lucky.”

Then it turned not-so-sweet. “And my dick’s forever hard.”

Rim shot, please. Er, maybe not.

Grande, who accompanied the comic to the school, apparently approved, writing on her Instagram Story that he was “funny as fuck ... as always.”