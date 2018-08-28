Pete Davidson Is 'Convinced' Something Will Go Wrong With Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s whirlwind romance has its fair share of skeptics, but who would’ve guessed the “Saturday Night Live” star is one of them?

Admittedly, their relationship came out of nowhere with the two coupling off weeks after splitting from their respective exes and becoming engaged shortly after. While their wedding plans are right on track, Davidson at least has expressed some anxiety about what’s to come.

In a Variety profile published on Tuesday, the comedian candidly discusses his engagement to the pop star, who just earned her third no. 1 album after the release of “Sweetener,” and why he still can’t believe he could be the future Mr. Ariana Grande.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

“I’m still convinced she’s blind or hit her head really hard,” he jokingly told the outlet. “Something is going to happen, and she’s going to be like, ‘What the fuck is this thing doing around?’ For right now, it’s rocking.”

Regardless of what lies ahead, Grande and Davidson’s love story is certainly one for the ages. It’s the classic story of a boy who meets a girl at “SNL” and knows from the second he lays eyes on her they are meant together.

“I was obviously ogling and trying not to be creepy,” he said of their first meeting in 2016. “We didn’t know another person could feel — or treat a person — like that.”

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande share a kiss onstage during "The Sweetener Sessions" in Los Angeles.

When it came to the actual proposal, Davidson reveals he “didn’t want to do something corny” and popped the big question after the two were watching a movie together in bed. The couple is now reportedly living in a luxurious $16 million New York City apartment.

As for Grande, it doesn’t sound like Davidson has anything to worry about in the affection department. The “God Is A Woman” singer recently opened up about why she thinks he’s her forever soulmate.

“It’s just like a feeling, you know?” Grande said on “Good Morning America” last week. “That’s so cheesy. People are always like, ‘When you know, you know,’ and you’re like, ‘Yeah, OK, whatever.’”

Luckily, Davidson feels just as strongly, describing the Grande as the “f—ing coolest, hottest, nicest person I’ve ever met.”