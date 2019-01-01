Post-Suicide Scare, Pete Davidson Returns To Stage, Joking About Ariana Grande

Two weeks after his potentially suicidal message surfaced on Instagram, Pete Davidson is back on stage.

The 25-year-old comedian was spotted cracking jokes at two sold-out standup shows Monday in Boston and the Massachusetts suburb of Medford, The New York Times reported.

According to E! News, his routine ranged from commentary on Louis C.K., the now disgraced comic accused of sexual harassment, to ex-fiancée Ariana Grande.

Two weeks ago, Davidson, who has spoken out about his experience living with borderline personality disorder, raised serious concerns after suggesting on Instagram that he was pondering suicide.

“I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last,” he wrote in the Dec. 15 post. “All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

The message was eventually deleted.

However, the troublesome words prompted the New York Police Department to make a wellness check on Davidson at the “Saturday Night Live” studios, where he had routinely performed as one of the show’s stars.

Hours later, he appeared on two of the program’s segments, but has since taken a break with the exception of his latest standup routines.