Pete Davidson Says He Asked Ariana Grande To Marry Him The Day He Met Her

It sounds like it was love at first sight for Pete Davidson.

Raymond Hall via Getty Images Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson spotted walking in New York City in July.

Yet, Davidson (and his mismatched shoes) told GQ on Thursday for its upcoming September issue that he wanted to pop the question much sooner than he did.

“The day I met her, I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow,’” the comedian, 24, told the magazine. “She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, ‘Do you like any of these?’ She was like, ‘Those are my favorite ones,’ and I was like, ‘Sick.’ ”

Davidson also gave GQ a glimpse into the couple-of-the-moment’s personal life. The young lovebirds recently moved into a $16 million Manhattan apartment together (which Grande, 25, bought), and it sounds like they’re having a blast transitioning into domestic bliss.

“It’s like, we have six beanbags, but we have no forks—you know what I mean?” Davidson said. “We’re learning how to be adults. We’re having a really fun time.”

Well, here’s hoping that cutlery is on their wedding registry.