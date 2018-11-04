Pete Davidson Has Message For Ariana Grande On 'SNL' As She Drops New Song About Exes

While Pete Davidson’s mock wedding proposal to singer Maggie Rogers may not have impressed Ariana Grande, the “Saturday Night Live” funnyman had a message for his ex-fiancee.
“I know some of you are curious about the breakup but the truth is it’s nobody’s business and sometimes things just don’t work out and that’s ok,” he said. “She’s a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world.”
Grande dropped her latest single “Thank U, Next” just half an hour before the episode aired on Saturday night. Davidson gets a mention in the song along with her late ex Mac Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick.
“Even almost got married / And for Pete, I’m so thankful / Wish I could say, ‘Thank you’ to / Malcolm / ’Cause he was an angel,” she sings.
“One taught me love / One taught me patience / And one taught me pain.”
Listen to Grande’s new song in the clip above.