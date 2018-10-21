Pete Davidson Speaks – And Jokes – About Split With Ariana Grande

“Saturday Night Live” funnyman Pete Davidson on Saturday spoke publicly for the first time about the breakup of his whirlwind romance with pop star Ariana Grande ― and he was even able to make jokes about it, according to news reports.

Appearing in West Hollywood at “Judd & Pete for America,” a benefit for the Swing Left political action committee, Davidson said: “Well, as you could tell, I don’t want to be here. There’s a lot going on. Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?”

In June, Davidson confirmed his engagement to Grande after they had been dating for a short time. News of their split broke earlier this month. His appearance at the benefit he co-hosted with Judd Apatow was his first performance since the breakup. He canceled a show at Temple University in Philadelphia last week.

In an expletive-filled routine, Davidson joked about all the body art he had gotten to mark his relationship with Grande.

“What else is going on? Um, I’ve been covering a bunch of tattoos, that’s fun. I’m fucking zero for two in the tattoo [department],” he said, according to People. (Davidson had previously covered a tattoo of his former girlfriend Cazzie David.)

“Yeah, I’m afraid to get my mom tattooed on me, that’s how bad it is,” he joked.

Grande has been seen with a Band-Aid covering one of her Davidson tats.

“So, obviously you know I, we broke up or whatever, but when me and her first got engaged we got tattoos,” Davidson said Saturday night. “And it was like in a magazine like, ‘Was Pete Davidson stupid?’ And 93% of it said yes.”

He added: “So, my boy, he was like, ‘Don’t listen to that shit man. They’re literally fucking haters.’ And I’m like, yeah, fuck that. I’m not stupid. And the other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, ‘Yo, bro, turns out you were stupid.’”

Apatow praised his co-host for performing at the benefit so soon after breaking up with Grande, E! News reported.