Pete Davidson Covered Up Tattoos Of Ex Before Reported Engagement To Ariana Grande

Some have questioned how Davidson could break up with a girlfriend, cover up a tattoo of her and start dating someone else all within about a week.

Fueling further rumors, the jeweler behind a new (engagement?) ring Grande was first spotted wearing on June 2 said it took him two weeks to make it, E! News reported. If Davidson indeed purchased the rock to propose to Grande, the latest he could have ordered it was May 19 ― days before their romance was first reported. (Remember, he announced his breakup on May 16 and had the tattoo of his ex removed on May 18.)

The celebs are commenting on their relationship mostly through cryptic social media posts.

Grande responded to the engagement rumors by posting a tweet on Tuesday that mostly consisted of emoji monkeys covering their eyes. “I love u sm [so much] ok bye,” she wrote. It’s not clear who she was addressing. The tweet was later inexplicably deleted.