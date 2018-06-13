Pete Davidson Covered Up Tattoos Of Ex Before Reported Engagement To Ariana Grande

If you’re just tuning in to this Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson drama (hello, welcome), then here’s a quick update. The singer and the “Saturday Night Live” star are reportedly engaged after just a few weeks of dating, although now the entire timeline of their relationship is in question.
Both Grande and Davidson split from their respective partners in mid-May, with Grande calling it quits with rapper Mac Miller and Davidson ending a two-year relationship with Cazzie David, comedian and daughter of Larry David.
On June 2, the heavily tattooed Davidson debuted some new ink featuring Grande’s initials and the black bunny mask from the cover of her 2016 album “Dangerous Woman.”
But it’s Davidson’s earlier tattoo of a forest landscape that’s caught the attention of some particularly detail-oriented internet sleuths.
The tattoo artist who gave Davidson his new ink on his forearm posted before and after photos of his work on May 18, just two days after Davidson confirmed his split with David and less than a week before news of his relationship with Grande made the internet rounds.
An Instagram video of Davidson posted last week shows the forest tattoo clearly visible on his forearm. He previously had a tattoo of David’s face and the words “X•XI FOREVER” and “I was saying I was crazy before I knew I was” in that spot.
Some have questioned how Davidson could break up with a girlfriend, cover up a tattoo of her and start dating someone else all within about a week.
Fueling further rumors, the jeweler behind a new (engagement?) ring Grande was first spotted wearing on June 2 said it took him two weeks to make it, E! News reported. If Davidson indeed purchased the rock to propose to Grande, the latest he could have ordered it was May 19 ― days before their romance was first reported. (Remember, he announced his breakup on May 16 and had the tattoo of his ex removed on May 18.)
The celebs are commenting on their relationship mostly through cryptic social media posts.
Grande responded to the engagement rumors by posting a tweet on Tuesday that mostly consisted of emoji monkeys covering their eyes. “I love u sm [so much] ok bye,” she wrote. It’s not clear who she was addressing. The tweet was later inexplicably deleted.
David, for her part, seemingly addressed her ex’s zero-to-60 romance with Grande by writing on Instagram last week, “Been in Africa, what’d I miss?”
Earlier this week, she shared a photo of herself enjoying a glass of wine with the caption, “Came to wine country a person, leaving a human bottle of wine.”
However this all turns out, we can’t wait for Grande’s wedding ponytail.