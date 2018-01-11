Trump's New Ambassador Grilled By Dutch Journalists Over Anti-Muslim Comments

President Donald Trump’s new ambassador to the Netherlands, Pete Hoekstra, arrived at The Hague for his first day of work on Wednesday ― and it turned out to be a rough one.

During his first press conference, Dutch journalists refused to let Hoekstra off the hook for comments he made in 2015 about Muslims causing “chaos in the Netherlands,” burning politicians and creating “no-go zones” in that country. The journalists peppered the former Republican congressman from Michigan with questions asking if he still believes those widely debunked claims.

Hoekstra doggedly refused to retract his past comments or provide concrete examples to back up his claims, The Washington Post reports. The Dutch journalists responded to his reluctance by piling on their questions.

JOHN THYS/AFP/Getty Images Ambassador Pete Hoekstra speaks during a press conference at the U.S. embassy in The Hague on Jan. 10, 2018

“Are politicians being burned in the Netherlands in the past? Is that something you believe, yes or no?” one reporter asked.

“Could you please take back the remark about burned politicians or name the politician that was burned in the Netherlands?” another said.

“Why don’t you answer the question?” others chimed in, after Hoekstra attempted to move on.

At one point, a frustrated journalist declared, “This is the Netherlands ― you have to answer questions.”

Roel Geeraedts, a reporter at the Dutch television station RTL Nieuws, tweeted a video of the tense press conference. “The only one who did get burned today is... Hoekstra himself. By refusing to answer our questions,” he wrote.

Today Dutch press welcomed @petehoekstra as new ambassador to the Netherlands. In 2015 Hoekstra said Dutch"politicians are being burned" (not true). The only one who did get burned today is... Hoekstra himself. By refusing to answer our questions. pic.twitter.com/Dv2aalbhDP — Roel Geeraedts (@RGjournalist) January 10, 2018

Hoekstra made those claims about Islam during a recorded panel discussion in November 2015. The panel was sponsored by the David Horowitz Freedom Center, a Los Angeles-based organization known for promoting anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim ideologies.

“The Islamic movement is now gotten to a point where they have put Europe into chaos,” Hoekstra said back then, according to Reuters. “Chaos in the Netherlands ― there are cars being burned. There are politicians that are being burned and, yes, there are no-go zones in the Netherlands.”

In fact, there have been no instances of modern Dutch politicians being set on fire, Geeraedts noted in his tweet.

The rumor about Muslims in the Netherlands or other parts of Europe creating no-go zones where non-Muslims aren’t welcome is also unsubstantiated, although the myth is often promoted by right-wing groups and individuals seeking to spread misinformation about Islam.

Hoekstra has often made erroneous comments about Muslims and their faith. He has speculated that up to 15 percent of all Muslims could be radical extremists, according to CNN. Given that there are roughly 1.8 billion Muslims in the world, that would amount to about 270 million people.

He’s also claimed in the past that Hillary Clinton’s longtime aide Huma Abedin had ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. That conspiracy theory has been thoroughly debunked.

Last month in Washington, a Dutch reporter from the Nieuwsuur television program questioned Hoekstra about the “no-go zones” comment. Hoekstra asserted he hadn’t said that ― again, even though his 2015 remarks were recorded.

Ambassador: Err 😳🤥 pic.twitter.com/8ohIOzmYAc — Sunny Hundal (@sunny_hundal) December 22, 2017

When HuffPost asked about the clash at this week’s press conference, a U.S. State Department spokesperson pointed to a tweet that Hoekstra sent out in December addressing the interview with Nieuwsuur. In that tweet, the ambassador expressed “regret” about the exchange.

Please see my comments regarding recent interview. Thank you. Pete pic.twitter.com/gxQOcZ8Duk — Pete Hoekstra (@petehoekstra) December 23, 2017

Hoekstra was born in the Netherlands and moved to the United States as a young child. The onetime congressman, who served from 1993 to 2011, sat for a period on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

In 2014, he joined the Investigative Project on Terrorism, a nonprofit that claims to be the “world’s most comprehensive data center on radical Islamic terrorist groups.” It was founded by Steve Emerson, a self-proclaimed terrorism expert whom the Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled an anti-Muslim extremist with a history of spreading misinformation about Islam.

The Investigative Project on Terrorism quotes Hoekstra praising it as a “national treasure whose influence and achievements are unparalleled.”