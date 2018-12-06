Pete Shelley, who, as lead singer and guitarist of the British band Buzzcocks, inspired a generation of punk rockers, has died at the age of 63.

Shelley died Thursday of a suspected heart attack in Estonia, the country where he made his home, band management told the BBC.

Shelley, whose real name was Peter Campbell McNeish, was inspired to form Buzzcocks after seeing the Sex Pistols perform, according to Variety.

He wrote his best-known song, “Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve)” in 1978, and it hit No. 12 on the British music charts.

It has inspired many cover versions, including by the Fine Young Cannibals and Pete Yorn.

It was as a solo artist that Shelley had his biggest influence in the U.S. with the 1981 hit “Homosapien,” which reached No. 14 on the dance charts.

News of Shelley’s death inspired Twitter tributes from the music world:

Oh God but I loved Buzzcocks. And Pete Shelley was an amazing songwriter. "But after all life's only death's recompense." RIP ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/vAAg7Jui52 — Tracey Thorn (@tracey_thorn) December 6, 2018

I am totally shocked and saddened to just hear of the untimely death of Pete Shelley.

A superb songwriter, artist and a totally sweet hearted guy who was one of the very few originals of punk and even a one off within that.

My deepest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/vqYRtYyf1C — Glen Matlock (@GlenMatlock) December 6, 2018

not been on here for a while, but I can't not mark the passing of Pete Shelley. I love(d) Buzzcocks. His songs were important to me when I was a young man and they still are to me now. Thank you Pete and R.I.P. You will be missed. — Norman Blake (@normanblake) December 6, 2018