Pete Shelley, who, as lead singer and guitarist of the British band Buzzcocks, inspired a generation of punk rockers, has died at the age of 63.
Shelley died Thursday of a suspected heart attack in Estonia, the country where he made his home, band management told the BBC.
Shelley, whose real name was Peter Campbell McNeish, was inspired to form Buzzcocks after seeing the Sex Pistols perform, according to Variety.
He wrote his best-known song, “Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve)” in 1978, and it hit No. 12 on the British music charts.
It has inspired many cover versions, including by the Fine Young Cannibals and Pete Yorn.
It was as a solo artist that Shelley had his biggest influence in the U.S. with the 1981 hit “Homosapien,” which reached No. 14 on the dance charts.
News of Shelley’s death inspired Twitter tributes from the music world: