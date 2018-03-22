Former White House photographer Pete Souza isn’t letting up.
On Wednesday, the Obama-era snapper once again used a throwback Instagram photograph to subtly take aim at President Donald Trump.
This time, Souza appeared to mock Trump over his use of “a big word.”
“Excoriate is a big word,” Souza captioned a 2010 photograph of former President Barack Obama playing basketball. “Energy isn’t ― some people have it, and others just say they have it,” he added.
Trump used the word in a tweet in which he defended calling Russian President Vladimir Putin to congratulate him on his election victory:
Earlier this month, Souza took an implicit dig at Trump over the way in which the president reportedly fired former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.