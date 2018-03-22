POLITICS
Obama Photographer Mocks Donald Trump For Using 'A Big Word'

Pete Souza subtly trolled Trump with yet another throwback snap of his old boss.
By Lee Moran

Former White House photographer Pete Souza isn’t letting up.

On Wednesday, the Obama-era snapper once again used a throwback Instagram photograph to subtly take aim at President Donald Trump.

This time, Souza appeared to mock Trump over his use of “a big word.”

Excoriate is a big word,” Souza captioned a 2010 photograph of former President Barack Obama playing basketball. “Energy isn’t ― some people have it, and others just say they have it,” he added.

Trump used the word in a tweet in which he defended calling Russian President Vladimir Putin to congratulate him on his election victory:

Earlier this month, Souza took an implicit dig at Trump over the way in which the president reportedly fired former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
