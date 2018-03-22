Former White House photographer Pete Souza isn’t letting up.

On Wednesday, the Obama-era snapper once again used a throwback Instagram photograph to subtly take aim at President Donald Trump.

This time, Souza appeared to mock Trump over his use of “a big word.”

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Mar 21, 2018 at 2:40pm PDT

“Excoriate is a big word,” Souza captioned a 2010 photograph of former President Barack Obama playing basketball. “Energy isn’t ― some people have it, and others just say they have it,” he added.

Trump used the word in a tweet in which he defended calling Russian President Vladimir Putin to congratulate him on his election victory:

I called President Putin of Russia to congratulate him on his election victory (in past, Obama called him also). The Fake News Media is crazed because they wanted me to excoriate him. They are wrong! Getting along with Russia (and others) is a good thing, not a bad thing....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018