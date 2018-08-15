Former White House photographer Pete Souza added his voice to the outrage after President Donald Trump called former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman “that dog.”

On Tuesday, Trump used the racist and sexist term in a Twitter rant against Manigault Newman, who is promoting her new tell-all book, Unhinged, by releasing conversations she secretly recorded during her time working in the White House.

Souza chimed in on the conversation by sharing this throwback photograph of one of President Barack Obama’s dogs:

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Aug 14, 2018 at 7:41am PDT

The snap was favorited more than 142,000 times in its first 18 hours online.