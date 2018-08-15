Former White House photographer Pete Souza added his voice to the outrage after President Donald Trump called former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman “that dog.”
On Tuesday, Trump used the racist and sexist term in a Twitter rant against Manigault Newman, who is promoting her new tell-all book, Unhinged, by releasing conversations she secretly recorded during her time working in the White House.
Souza chimed in on the conversation by sharing this throwback photograph of one of President Barack Obama’s dogs:
The snap was favorited more than 142,000 times in its first 18 hours online.
Souza has repeatedly thrown shade at Trump by posting old photographs from his time covering Obama’s administration. It’s unlikely he’ll stop anytime soon. His own book, Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents, is out in October.