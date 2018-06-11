POLITICS
Pete Souza Turns Robert De Niro's F-Bomb Into Some 'Remarkable' Trump Shade

Obama's photographer shares another pic from the archives.
By Ed Mazza

Pete Souza, White House photographer for President Barack Obama, is using his vast image archives to throw some more shade on President Donald Trump.

Souza’s latest post came shortly after screen legend Robert De Niro dropped a pair of F-bombs during the live broadcast of the Tony Awards on Sunday night.

“I just want to say one thing,” De Niro said. “Fuck Trump. It’s no longer down with Trump. It’s fuck Trump.”

De Niro was introducing singer Bruce Springsteen, who performed a monologue and the song “My Hometown” from his show, “Springsteen on Broadway.” 

To get his message across, Souza managed to find both entertainment icons in a single image with Obama: 

De Niro and Springsteen visited the White House in 2009 as both were recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors that year.  

Souza often uses his Instagram page to criticize Trump. He’s currently working on a book that collects some of those images entitled “Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents.”

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
