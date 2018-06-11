Pete Souza, White House photographer for President Barack Obama, is using his vast image archives to throw some more shade on President Donald Trump.

Souza’s latest post came shortly after screen legend Robert De Niro dropped a pair of F-bombs during the live broadcast of the Tony Awards on Sunday night.

“I just want to say one thing,” De Niro said. “Fuck Trump. It’s no longer down with Trump. It’s fuck Trump.”

De Niro was introducing singer Bruce Springsteen, who performed a monologue and the song “My Hometown” from his show, “Springsteen on Broadway.”

To get his message across, Souza managed to find both entertainment icons in a single image with Obama:

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jun 10, 2018 at 8:49pm PDT

De Niro and Springsteen visited the White House in 2009 as both were recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors that year.