Former White House photographer Pete Souza was on a President Donald Trump-trolling roll over the Easter weekend.
Souza repeatedly threw shade at Trump by sharing a series of throwback snaps from his time documenting former President Barack Obama’s administration.
Souza kicked off on Saturday by posting this shot to Instagram, in what appeared to be a response to Trump’s earlier tweet where he insulted the governor of California by calling him Jerry “Moonbeam” Brown.
On Sunday, Souza posted an old shot of Obama and the Easter Bunny “listening to the national anthem.” It looked like a subtle mocking of Trump for not singing all the words to the anthem at the College Football Playoff National Championship game in January:
Souza later responded to Trump’s attacks on Amazon and the Washington Post with this picture and caption:
Souza appeared to hit Trump on Monday over his tweets about a “caravan of migrants” trying to reach the Mexico-U.S. border:
Souza ended his spree with this photo of Obama from the 2011 White House Easter Egg Roll.