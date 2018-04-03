POLITICS
04/03/2018 04:15 am ET

Obama's Photographer Just Went On A Donald Trump-Trolling Spree

Pete Souza can't stop throwing shade at Trump on Instagram.
By Lee Moran

Former White House photographer Pete Souza was on a President Donald Trump-trolling roll over the Easter weekend.

Souza repeatedly threw shade at Trump by sharing a series of throwback snaps from his time documenting former President Barack Obama’s administration.

Souza kicked off on Saturday by posting this shot to Instagram, in what appeared to be a response to Trump’s earlier tweet where he insulted the governor of California by calling him Jerry “Moonbeam” Brown.

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on

On Sunday, Souza posted an old shot of Obama and the Easter Bunny “listening to the national anthem.” It looked like a subtle mocking of Trump for not singing all the words to the anthem at the College Football Playoff National Championship game in January:

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on

Souza later responded to Trump’s attacks on Amazon and the Washington Post with this picture and caption:

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on

Souza appeared to hit Trump on Monday over his tweets about a “caravan of migrants” trying to reach the Mexico-U.S. border:

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on

Souza ended his spree with this photo of Obama from the 2011 White House Easter Egg Roll.

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Barack Obama Pete Souza Easter Egg Roll
Obama's Photographer Just Went On A Donald Trump-Trolling Spree
CONVERSATIONS