Pete Souza is at it again.

The Obama-era White House photographer used Instagram on Tuesday to taunt President Donald Trump over his firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who reportedly only learned of his ousting after Trump tweeted the news.

“Back in the day when our Secretary of State was treated with respect,” Souza captioned a throwback snap of former President Barack Obama engaged in conversation with former Secretary of State John Kerry.