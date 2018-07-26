POLITICS
Former Obama Photographer Embarks On Yet Another Trump-Bashing Roll

Pete Souza posted not one, not two, but three new snaps that poked fun at the president.
Former White House photographer Pete Souza refuses to stop poking fun at President Donald Trump on Instagram.

(After all, he does have an upcoming book on the theme to promote.)

On Wednesday, the shutterbug mocked Trump by sharing three images from his time covering former President Barack Obama’s administration. Souza’s first snap criticized Trump’s plan to offer billions in aid to U.S. farmers:

His second image mocked reports that Trump caused “a bit of a stir” on Air Force One after discovering first lady Melania Trump’s television was tuned to CNN:

Souza’s final picture taunted Trump over the emergence of audio in which he discussed a hush money payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal with personal lawyer Michael Cohen:

