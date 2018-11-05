Previously Unseen Photo Taken ‘Through Tears’ Shows Obama On His Victory Night

Former White House photographer Pete Souza added to the growing number of tributes commemorating the 10-year anniversary of Barack Obama’s election on Sunday night, sharing a previously unpublished photo of the former president to Instagram.

Taken on election night 2008, the image, which was captured “through tears” by Souza, shows Obama embracing daughter Malia in Chicago after the historic win.

“I remember a photographer-friend said to me that night, ‘I’m so glad I’m alive to see this happen,’” Souza wrote in the photo’s caption. “He, too, had tears in his eyes. And little did I know that just a couple of months later I would receive a phone call that would change the rest of my life.”