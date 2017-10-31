Please Enjoy & SHARE!

At CropMobster TV we continue to hunt, dig and explore for authentic stories and good news.

I recently met with acclaimed actor and activist Peter Coyote. He, like many property owners, had an orchard full of apples at risk of going uneaten. It was gnawing at his heart so he teamed up with CropMobster and local gleaning organizations to harvest the fruit and make sure it wasn’t wasted.

What do you think? I’d love your comments and feedback as I dig for stories of real people doing the good work in their neighborhoods and communities.

I’ll leave you with this quote from one of my food and agriculture heroes, auther and farmer David ‘Mas’ Masumoto, who recently shared his thoughts on storytelling in the Fresno Bee:

“I’m tired. I’m weary. Natural disasters overpower my sense of optimism. The national news pounds a negative beat hourly. People sound angry yet stop themselves from dialogue....But I find comfort in stories. Real stories of authentic people. These stories are too often left out of the daily grind...These stories need to be told and retold; they deserve our attention and an audience.”

About CropMobster TV

Join Nicky Bobby and CropMobster TV as we hunt for positive, "can do" stories of folks working in food and agriculture! Our goal - using a low-tech selfie stick attached to a gutter washer - is to bring you authentic stories of real people doing real work to feed their communities and families.

