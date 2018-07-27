ENTERTAINMENT
Peter Dinklage To Star In 'Rumpelstiltskin' Movie

Dinklage is slated to make the fairy tale film for Sony after "Game of Thrones" finishes its run in 2019.
By David Moye

Peter Dinklage won’t be leaving the fantasy realm when “Game of Thrones” ends next year.

The 49-year-old actor is attached to star in and produce a version of the classic fairy tale “Rumpelstiltskin,” Variety first reported Friday

However, production may be a little “stilted,” as the film is still in deep development and Dinklage has other projects scheduled after the HBO series finishes in 2019.

Actor Peter Dinklage attends the "What They Had" Premiere during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan.
C Flanigan via Getty Images
Actor Peter Dinklage attends the "What They Had" Premiere during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 21.

No script has been written, but according to Variety and EW.com, Sony Pictures has said the plot will follow the popular Brothers Grimm fairy tale about a miller who lies to the king that his daughter can spin straw into gold.

As the story goes, after the king locks her in a room and forces the woman to prove her abilities or die, Rumpelstiltskin comes to her aid ― but only if she gives him her firstborn child as payment.

Dinklage recently scored his seventh Emmy nomination for supporting actor in a drama series, according to Deadline.com. He recently broke the record for the most nominated person ever in the category.

His next project is playing former “Fantasy Island” star Hervé Villechaize in HBO Films’ “My Dinner With Herve.”

