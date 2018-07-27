Peter Dinklage To Star In 'Rumpelstiltskin' Movie

Peter Dinklage won’t be leaving the fantasy realm when “Game of Thrones” ends next year.

The 49-year-old actor is attached to star in and produce a version of the classic fairy tale “Rumpelstiltskin,” Variety first reported Friday.

However, production may be a little “stilted,” as the film is still in deep development and Dinklage has other projects scheduled after the HBO series finishes in 2019.

C Flanigan via Getty Images Actor Peter Dinklage attends the "What They Had" Premiere during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 21.

No script has been written, but according to Variety and EW.com, Sony Pictures has said the plot will follow the popular Brothers Grimm fairy tale about a miller who lies to the king that his daughter can spin straw into gold.

As the story goes, after the king locks her in a room and forces the woman to prove her abilities or die, Rumpelstiltskin comes to her aid ― but only if she gives him her firstborn child as payment.

Dinklage recently scored his seventh Emmy nomination for supporting actor in a drama series, according to Deadline.com. He recently broke the record for the most nominated person ever in the category.