PETER & THE WOLF Jams with Joy; REVIEW

The recent winter holiday was packed with family entertainment outside of the traditional blizzard of Nutcracker productions. As part of the Guggenheim's Works & Process series, Issac Mizrahi opened December with his transcription of Peter & The Wolf. Working alongside an acclaimed cast of dancers and actors to embody each instrumental trill - witty choreographic staging provided by John Heginbotham - Mizrahi narrated his own script to droll effect while expanding upon the audience's appreciation for Prokofkiev's zesty score.

Courtesy of Works & Process at the Guggenheim/Jacklyn Meduga Isaac Mizrahi narrating Peter & The Wolf.

Under Brad Lubman's baton, Ensemble Signal wove waves of lovely sounds that wafted and hummed throughout Peter B. Lewis Theater. Alone, those sounds would be reason enough to attend this treat; led by Mizrahi’s enterprise, the production went one further with its Fractured Fairy Tales treatment. An engaging host, Mizrahi introduced each instrument with a lucid explanation for its significance to character and plot. That plot hinges upon Peter and his friends - an anthropomorphized cat, bird, and duck - capturing a wolf - who happens to be a bully in the mold of a surly teenager picking on a gaggle of tweens - and then carting-off said wolf to a wildlife preserve.

Courtesy of Works & Process at the Guggenheim/Jacklyn Meduga Marjorie Folkman and Daniel Pettrow in Peter & The Wolf.

The characters are all singularly amusing and replete with quirks. As the furibund Wolf, Daniel Pettrow springs with a coiled tension that is truly frightening to behold when he bares his fangs. He’s also a bit silly and unaware of how ridiculous his howling antics are. Though initially cowed by these antics - not to mention Wolf’s devouring Marjorie Folkman's diva-prone Duck - Peter and his gang rally to put the dastardly villain away. The slinky Cat - Kristen Foote in a daffy star turn - and brave Bird - Elizabeth Coker, a majestic presence dancing en pointe - work with Peter - Macy Sullivan, plucking with school boy brio - to distract and ensnare Wolf in a rope. The harder he pulls on the rope to escape, the more incapacitated he becomes. Finally subdued, Wolf is then carted off by Derrick Arthur's milquetoast Hunter to a city zoo. Mischief managed, all celebrate and dance to a mirthful march.

Courtesy of Works & Process at the Guggenheim/Jacklyn Meduga Daniel Pettrow and Macy Sullivan in Peter & The Wolf.

This production is kept moving along by Mizrahi's jovial explanation and interaction with his cast, the most amusing of whom is the dance star Gus Solomons, Jr. as Grandpa. This frisky old-timer pesters the story by entering too early - or not at all - and hamming it up with a jaunty jig whenever he has the opportunity.

Courtesy of Works & Process at the Guggenheim/Jacklyn Meduga Gus Solomon, Jr in Peter & The Wolf.

This is highbrow entertainment that feels as fresh as any blockbuster film while packing the wallop of a soulfully hearty meal. Perhaps Mizrahi will adapt another musical selection as counterpoint for a dueling event of entertaining tales. Whatever the case, one hopes that Peter & The Wolf will return for years to come as the new alternative to Santa and Sugarplums.

Isaac Mizrahi's Peter & The Wolf was originally presented by Works & Process at the Guggenheim at Peter B. Lewis Theater on December 2 - 10, 2017.