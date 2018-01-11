Peter Thiel Has Reportedly Made Offer To Buy Gawker, The Site He Helped Shutter

Currently, court papers have indicated that Gawker’s bankruptcy plan administrator Will Holden, of consulting firm Dacarba LLC, and the website’s bankruptcy attorney Gregg Galardi, of law firm Ropes & Gray LLP, are attempting to block Thiel’s bid.

Holden told Reuters he will select a winner “as soon as this month,” and the decision will then be sent to a U.S. bankruptcy court judge for final approval. Should Holden exclude Thiel’s bid for the site, Thiel can still ask the judge to reconsider.

News of Thiel’s bid comes just on the heels of a failed Kickstarter campaign to resurrect Gawker.com, which expired on Tuesday. The Gawker Foundation, a nonprofit created by former staffers, had launched the campaign last month in an attempt to raise $500,000 to purchase and relaunch the site.