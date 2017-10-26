Petite Women Eat French Fries Too

“You’re so tiiiiny!!!"

I've heard this for years. So have my daughters and petite female friends.

Generally, ‘tiny’ is said with an lilt, as in “You’re so (raise voice to sound like a soprano) tiiiny!”. ‘Tiny’ is super-sized by the shrill inflection in the voice. It sometimes comes with a pat on the arm, and always a bodycheck of me up and down. Follow up statements and inquires can include:

“I bet you eat a lot of salads.” “What do you eat?” “Are you vegetarian?” I have no clue what elicits this, other than perhaps it’s assumed I don’t have sufficient ‘meat' on my bones to be a carnivore. “Do you work out a lot?” “Do you have any junk food at home?" “Have you always been small?” And the one that always makes me cringe, “What size of clothes do you wear?” I buy what fits. You should too.

Being petite appears to be an open invitation into my dresser drawers, closets, and kitchen cupboards. For years, in an attempt to maintain connection with the interrogator and not be seen as ‘the other’, I would wince inside and uncomfortably answer Every. Single. Question. I tried so hard to not be the ‘tiny’ threat.

After the discussion of how small I am, then come the litany of what the other woman don’t like about their bodies, and comparisons to mine. “I wish I had your...” “I wish I didn’t have...” Believe me. You don’t want my body. It has problems. Don’t judge a book by it’s cover.

Body shame enters our life stage right and takes the spotlight.

I have been a large soul in a tiny body my entire life. I have a large voice. I have a decent intelligence, and am complex and complicated. I am the road less traveled. When someone looks at me and says I am tiny, they are only describing my body in contrast to the sense of their own body inhabitation. They are not describing me.

I am NOT a tiny person by any stretch of the imagination.

The other travesty that really takes place is that this labeling divides as as sisters. I am by default thrown into the camp of 'the others'. There is a club out there called “We have body issues” and petite, small framed women are excluded from belonging. When I’ve disagreed to the over-objectified version of who I am, and protest that I, too, have not always loved my body and have yearned for longer legs, or wider hips, I have been laughed at and silenced. “You have nothing to complain about..."

Or worse. "Oh my god, I hate you."

Exclusion by body type divides us as women. We are all sisters!

There is nowhere to go for me with these comments about my ’tininess'. 'Thank you' indicates I've bought into the culture bias of some "desirable" body shape. In the past I would please and appease, becoming the therapist on the move and reassuring the other woman that her body is indeed, fine and beautiful. Silence, as I did on the plane last Sunday, conveys hostility and possibly arrogance. These conversations where the focus is body shape hierarchy, is in the end, divisive and perpetuates gender stereotypes.

When we look at another and say, “You are...”, let’s remember that those two words are as powerful as “I am...” My preferred ways to end that sentence are “I am doing a good job.” “I am strong.” “I am beautiful.”

So far, I haven’t seen any positive affirmations cards that say, “I am tiny. I am small.”

Please be careful when you look into someone’s eyes and say, “You are so tiny.” You are having a conversation with their soul and with their person- not their body. If you feel compelled to bring attention to a petite woman’s frame, please stop and check your motives and see if your own body shame has unpacked herself. Because if that’s the case, that is an entirely different conversation. I bet she is aware she is petite, so before saying something, ask yourself- why the need to address it? Does this add to your growth and hers?

By the way, you aren’t tiny either. You are... beautiful. You are doing a good job in this messy, crazy world. You are kind. You are deep, with a heart as big as the Universe and a soul that’s even vaster. You are one big fucking soul, doing an amazing job. Love your body. And just in case it may be the only one you are given- love it up. Enjoy it. Get great pleasure from it.

You get to fill in the blank of what you are and who you are. I hope you fill it in with glorious descriptions.