Pharrell Williams never ages. At 44 years young, the entertainer and fashion designer could easily pass for someone decades younger, and it’s all because of his youthful-looking skin.

Recently, Dazed magazine asked Williams to share his skincare routine and he dished out some pretty solid advice.

“I exfoliate like a madman,” he said. “When you exfoliate and you drink a lot of water, that does good for you. To me, the key is just exfoliating, like a monster. There’s a lot of dead skin. All the time. Like a narcissistic madman.”

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images Pharrell Williams attends the 17th Annual USTA Foundation Opening Night Gala on Aug. 28.

In 2013, Williams named the skincare products he uses and revealed the woman who helped him turn around his skin.

He added, “You have to take care of your skin. Years and years and years ago, Naomi Campbell pulled me aside and said, ‘Listen, this is what you have to do ― you have to go to a dermatologist; you can’t keep using drugstore products.’ Well, you can, but with the store products you have to be really diligent.”