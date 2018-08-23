Phil Mickelson Already Talking Smack About Thanksgiving Match Against Tiger Woods

It didn’t take long for Phil Mickelson to start talking smack after he and Tiger Woods announced on Twitter that they will be playing a $9 million winner-take-all match the day after Thanksgiving.

Turner Sports will produce the pay-per-view telecast of the event, which will pit the two longtime rivals against each other on Nov. 23, at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

“For many years, he’s gotten the better of me. Right?” Mickelson said of Woods in an ESPN interview. “But Friday night, it’s going to be the easiest $10 mil I’ve ever made.”

Mickelson said he was holding off on verbal fireworks because he’s hoping he and Woods will be teammates on the U.S. team for the 2018 Ryder Cup Sept. 28-30.

“In the first week of October, it will start to heat up,” he said.

But there was still a little sparring on Twitter between the two golf superstars.

I bet you think this is the easiest $9M you will ever make😂 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 22, 2018

Think you will earn some bragging rights? 🏆 — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 22, 2018

@TigerWoods I see you have a left-handed driver, well played. I hope it's a Callaway pic.twitter.com/qWuXsGVC6z — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 22, 2018

Woods has been making a comeback this year, after struggling with back issues and personal problems. He has not won a tournament in five years, but this season he has been in contention for two of the major championships.