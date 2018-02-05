Wild Scene In Philadelphia After Eagles Win Super Bowl

Fans in Philadelphia promptly took to the streets on Sunday night after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots, 41-33, for the team’s first Super Bowl championship.

Fans shot off fireworks, climbed polls ― despite the fact that many had been greased ― scaled buildings, marched, chanted and made a whole lot of noise.

But there were also reports of small fires and at least one overturned car.

The city’s mayor called on fans to celebrate responsibly.

“We know you have waited years, some for decades, for the chance to crown your Birds as champs,” Mayor Jim Kenney said, according to CBS Philadelphia. “I urge everyone to celebrate in a way that is safe and respectful to everyone from neighbors to strangers. Go forth and celebrate, but do so in a way that will make Philadelphia shine.”

Here are some of the scenes from throughout the city:

They’re shooting 🎇 off on Broad St.



Stay safe, party hard. pic.twitter.com/yUoO5RtKeZ — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 5, 2018

Things going as expected in Philly pic.twitter.com/Ofdj5iuUj4 — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) February 5, 2018

Philly starting to heat up pic.twitter.com/1c2aSndvof — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) February 5, 2018

They just flipped somebody car over 😂😂😂🤔 pic.twitter.com/2r4CaE977H — webb (@WutWeTalkinBout) February 5, 2018

No pants dance happening in the Philly streets pic.twitter.com/jQ86jMeomP — Barstool Heartland (@barstoolhrtland) February 5, 2018

Can confirm: it's lit in Philly. pic.twitter.com/hT0x2iTXGy — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 5, 2018

i just watched three people jump off the ritz on broad street i love this city pic.twitter.com/VD3cEbBcBt — paprika (@ejpalandro) February 5, 2018

It’s actually the zombie apocalypse in Philly pic.twitter.com/sY2ac8y8qa — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

OF COURSE Philly celebrated the Eagles' win outside a Wawa 😂



(📹: giulia.sebring / Instagram) pic.twitter.com/an3wNtUPCU — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 5, 2018

PHILLY IS LITERALLY LIT! 👀 pic.twitter.com/uxiADLMmpa — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 5, 2018

philly is going wild right now pic.twitter.com/EVG4gPD1jU — k (@kenzykaye120) February 5, 2018