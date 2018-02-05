SPORTS
02/05/2018 12:12 am ET

Wild Scene In Philadelphia After Eagles Win Super Bowl

Rowdy fans took to the streets after the franchise's first ever championship.

By Ed Mazza

Fans in Philadelphia promptly took to the streets on Sunday night after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots, 41-33, for the team’s first Super Bowl championship.

Fans shot off fireworks, climbed polls ― despite the fact that many had been greased ― scaled buildings, marched, chanted and made a whole lot of noise. 

But there were also reports of small fires and at least one overturned car.

The city’s mayor called on fans to celebrate responsibly. 

“We know you have waited years, some for decades, for the chance to crown your Birds as champs,” Mayor Jim Kenney said, according to CBS Philadelphia. “I urge everyone to celebrate in a way that is safe and respectful to everyone from neighbors to strangers. Go forth and celebrate, but do so in a way that will make Philadelphia shine.”

Here are some of the scenes from throughout the city: 

HuffPost
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
