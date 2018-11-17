Cab Drivers Refuse To Pick Up Racists After Philly Rally With Proud Boys

NurPhoto via Getty Images Hundreds of anti-racist protesters showed up at a rally backed by the violent street gang Proud Boys and other far-right extremists in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Racists in Philadelphia were apparently denied a quick escape Saturday after cab drivers refused them service following a far-right rally that met with emphatic opposition from anti-racist protesters.

Roughly two dozen people showed up to attend the “We the People Rally,” which aimed to gather what organizers called the “silent majority” to take a stand against the left. The event included alt-righters and at least two Proud Boys, a violent gang of fascists led by Vice co-founder Gavin McInnes, and members of the Three Percenters, a nativist anti-government militia. (McInnes is no longer affiliated with Vice.)

“This event is for all Patriots, Militia, 3%, constitution loving Americans, pro good cop, pro ICE, pro law and order, pro life, pro American value, pro gun and anti illegal immigration,” the event’s description on Facebook reads. “Will you stand with us? ITS TIME TO SHOW PHILLY WHAT PATRIOTISM REALLY IS!!”

While the alt-righters held their rally, on the other side of a police barricade were hundreds of anti-racist protesters who chanted “Go home assholes” and held signs that read “Make Racists Afraid Again.”

Following the rally, attendees of the “We the People” rally attempted to leave the gathering using cabs and Ubers. But as Vice’s Tess Owen documented, they weren’t well received:

This is completely surreal. Fascists are trying to take taxis , but the drivers keep leaving whenever they realize what’s happening. pic.twitter.com/lcwPucpSPf — Tess Owen (@misstessowen) November 17, 2018

And again, hard nope from this driver pic.twitter.com/FizkWjNdJX — Tess Owen (@misstessowen) November 17, 2018

Repost of Uber driver turning down fascists but trimmed so license plate not visible pic.twitter.com/sGJmYcXQYr — Tess Owen (@misstessowen) November 17, 2018

Gwen Snyder, a Philadelphia activist, claimed on Twitter that cab and Uber drivers were refusing service to the “We the People” attendees because anti-racist protesters were informing the drivers of their would-be fares’ politics.

Fascists tried to take off in two ubers and a taxi but no one will take them, because we keep telling the drivers who they are. This cab driver just kicked them out of his car.



A cop threatened to cite us all if we keep telling drivers that their fares are nazis #pushback pic.twitter.com/4XCC1x0UQ9 — Gwen Snyder is uncivil (@gwensnyderPHL) November 17, 2018

“A cop threatened to cite us all if we keep telling drivers that their fares are nazis,” Snyder tweeted.

It’s not clear whether any anti-racist protesters were attempting to get taxi or Uber rides at Saturday’s event. Philadelphia police did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment about Snyder’s claim that anti-racists were threatened with a citation.

The Proud Boys were dealt a blow earlier this week when member Andrew Kovalic was fired from his decade-long job at Comcast after it was revealed he was part of the white supremacist movement.