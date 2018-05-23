Celebrities And Fans Pay Tribute To Literary Great Philip Roth

Tributes are pouring in for Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Philip Roth, who died on Tuesday at the age of 85.
Celebrities, fans and publications took to Twitter overnight to honor the memory of the author of more than 30 books, including “American Pastoral” and “The Human Stain.”
RIP Philip Roth. Eighty-five years is a good long life but I still gasped at seeing this news. A giant. I can think of many readers and writers who didn't love him, but none who couldn't learn something from reading him.— Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) May 23, 2018
RIP Philip Roth. This one hurts, both me and all of literature. He taught me when I was at Columbia and was a huge influence, impressing upon me the importance of writing through the hard times. I have many favorite books by Roth, but this is one of them. pic.twitter.com/KbbvA7XR3w— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 23, 2018
Philip Roth and Tom Wolfe both gone in the same eight days. One thing is certain: Smart is dying, while Stupid is rapidly expanding.— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) May 23, 2018
Haven’t grasped the words yet to explain Roth’s influence, which I feel everywhere from my writing to my dating, and we are so lucky for the stack of books he left us with. Rest In Peace, sweet prince of Newark 🙏— 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) May 23, 2018
Philip Roth… what else is there to say? As a kid, he taught me it was okay to be weird— brian feldman (@bafeldman) May 23, 2018
Me reading “The Plot Against America” in 2004: “Fascists running the US?! Chilling but it could never happen”.— David Schneider (@davidschneider) May 23, 2018
I feel very differently now.
From “Goodbye Columbus” (still probably the funniest book I’ve read) to his later novels, he was exceptional, ruthless. RIP Philip Roth.
Heartbroken. No one like him now or ever. https://t.co/6x3HqLyQwS— Gary Shteyngart (@Shteyngart) May 23, 2018
RIP Philip Roth. One of our greats. A very sad moment for American, and global, literature.— Pamela Paul (@PamelaPaulNYT) May 23, 2018
Revisit David Remnick's 2000 Profile of the writer Philip Roth, who has died at eighty-five: https://t.co/ksmXKmpVge pic.twitter.com/UBwIqQ1Ba4— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) May 23, 2018
Philip Roth was the last of that generation of American (male) greats with Bellow, Updike, Salter and Mailer. One of those writers you simply had to read if you love literature.— Stig Abell (@StigAbell) May 23, 2018
I remember reading "American Pastoral" and being blown away at page after page after page describing a goddamn glove factory, of all things, and how utterly fascinated I was by the prose. Gorgeous, complex, and haunting. #PhilipRoth— Charlotte Clymer🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) May 23, 2018
Philip Roth is the author who brought me and my husband together, and I’ll always be grateful for that. Hope they still hand out Nobels in the afterlife.— Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) May 23, 2018
Oh no, Philip Roth? One of those novelists who shook you to the core every time. Catching up with THE PLOT AGAINST AMERICA post-Trump was just eerily uncanny. R.I.P.— Scott Tobias (@scott_tobias) May 23, 2018