In a January 2017 interview with The New Yorker, Roth described Trump as “just a con artist” while comparing him with the leading character Charles Lindbergh in his 2004 novel “The Plot Against America.”

Trump was “humanly impoverished” and “ignorant of government, of history, of science, of philosophy, of art, incapable of expressing or recognizing subtlety or nuance” and “destitute of all decency,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning author added.

Roth also slammed Trump for “wielding a vocabulary of seventy-seven words that is better called Jerkish than English.”