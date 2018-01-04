Philippine-American Team Uncovers World War II Shipwrecks

USS Ward (APD-16) on fire before it sank on December 7, 1944 [Image: United States Navy]

By Jake Howry, Research Intern, East-West Center in Washington. He is a graduate student at Georgetown University.

Note : this article originally appeared in the East-West Center’s Asia Matters for America/America Matters for Asia initiative on January 4, 2018.

On December 7, 1941, the USS Ward fired America’s first shots of World War II when it sank a Japanese midget submarine in Pearl Harbor, Hawai‘i more than an hour before the infamous attack began. The Ward was staffed almost entirely by Minnesota naval reservists and the gun that fired the shot is now on display at the state capitol in St. Paul. Exactly three years later, the Wickes-class destroyer was scuttled in the Leyte Gulf of the Philippines Sea after being hit by kamikaze. Now, nearly seventy-three years after its sinking, the wreckage has been found by a joint Philippine-American research vessel. The American businessman and Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen and Navigea Ltd. partnered with the National Museum of the Philippines to locate and document WWII shipwrecks in the Philippine Sea. The team has focused around the Surigao Strait and Ormoc Bay, the location of several key battles in the final months of 1944.

Navigea operates two research vessels: the M/Y Octopus and the R/V Petrel. The vessels are some of the only ships capable of exploring waters as deep as 3.5 miles. The crew discovered the Ward on November 30 alongside the remains of the USS Cooper, previously featured in a 2005 Philippine documentary, and five Japanese destroyers, but did not formally announce the discovery until the ship’s location had been verified by cross-referencing historical maps. The wrecks were documented by side-scan sonar technology and underwater cameras. Nothing was removed from the sites which will be treated as war graves. The National Museum of the Philippines is mandated to serve as custodian and protector of the sites.