Phoenix Newspaper Tears Into Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio In Brutal Twitter Thread

A Phoenix weekly is taking the opportunity to remind people exactly who President Donald Trump just pardoned.

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who called himself “America’s toughest sheriff,” was convicted of criminal contempt in July after violating a 2011 court order in a racial profiling case. Arpaio and his office had been ordered not to detain people solely because they thought they might be in the country illegally. Trump pardoned Arpaio, 85, for the contempt charge on Friday.

Arpaio’s tenure as sheriff from 1993 through 2016 has received strong criticism from civil rights advocates, largely stemming from his extreme stance on immigration and for overseeing what they say was cruel treatment of inmates.

And few know those controversies better than the Phoenix New Times, an alternative weekly that’s doggedly covered Arpaio for two decades.

The night that Trump pardoned him, the Phoenix New Times unleashed an eye-opening Twitter thread reminding readers of some of the grimmest stories of Arpaio and his office.

We've been covering Joe Arpaio for more than 20 years. Here's a couple of things you should know about him... 1/many — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

He ran a jail that he described as a "concentration camp." https://t.co/5MNt2lxOyw — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

Prisoners there died at an alarming rate, often without explanation. https://t.co/wriqDix6EA — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

One of his jailers nearly broke the neck of a paraplegic guy who had the temerity to ask for a catheter. https://t.co/eySbTTJFph — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

One time, as a publicity stunt, he marched Latino prisoners into a segregated area with electric fencing. https://t.co/DYeyFUDhbD — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

Here's a couple of other examples of what went on in his jails: https://t.co/lX0xV7dyNg — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

He ran an ongoing "mugshot of the day" contest on the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office website. https://t.co/n9hyv0u6Xd — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

He arrested New Times reporters for covering him. We won a $3.75 million settlement for that one. https://t.co/tB97Xtg5ig — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

Under him, the MCSO failed to investigate hundreds of sex abuse cases, many of which involved children.https://t.co/CdsU0p9dZo — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

But he somehow found time and money to send a deputy to Hawaii to look for Barack Obama's birth certificate. https://t.co/lVX595OVmX — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

Oh, and one time he staged an assassination attempt against himself? That was weird. https://t.co/KboxuTwYXe — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

In 2013, a federal judge confirmed what literally everyone in Phoenix knew: he'd been racially profiling Latinos. https://t.co/2uYZLMdnwt — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

So naturally, he hired a PI to investigate the judge and his wife. https://t.co/e7Nf01R7vn — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

He also kept on profiling people, which is why he got charged with contempt of court (and was found to be guilty AF) https://t.co/PycurAtivk — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

He also tried to destroy some of the hard drives containing material that was supposed to be turned over the court. https://t.co/XKgR3SDWXd — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

By 2015, his fondness for racial profiling had cost the county more $44 million. On top of, you know, ruining lives. https://t.co/zlLg6kCsUf — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

He also paid millions to settle lawsuits like this one, where deputies stood by as an inmate was brutally beaten. https://t.co/WppUM1vPOs — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

Because this is the Old West or something, he had a "Sheriff's Posse." One member got arrested on child porn charges https://t.co/FJosPbsdke — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

His office was responsible for countless fiascos like this botched SWAT raid, where deputies set a puppy on fire. https://t.co/Gb7MS5zare — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

So, yeah, that's who Trump just pardoned. You can read all our coverage of Arpaio over the years here: https://t.co/7JkmOEVPWW — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

The Phoenix New Times is not the only paper to come out against Trump’s decision. In a scathing editorial Friday, the Republic said Trump’s pardon was insulting.

“The pardon was a slap to those who worked through the judicial system to make Arpaio accountable, too. It robbed the people hurt by his policies of justice – even before a judge could mete out a sentence. The pardon was a sign of pure contempt for every American who believes in justice, human dignity and the rule of law,” the editorial board wrote.

“By pardoning Arpaio, Trump made it clear that institutional racism is not just OK with him. It is a goal.”