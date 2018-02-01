When fellow players can’t even look, you know the injury is bad.

Isaiah Canaan of the Phoenix Suns went up for a layup Wednesday against the visiting Dallas Mavericks and came down with a horrifying ankle fracture. His left foot was actually facing backward.

The video is bad enough.

WARNING: Suns guard Isaiah Canaan suffered a horrible injury driving to the rim...



(via @clippittv) pic.twitter.com/ezKJj5Kcb0 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) February 1, 2018

The Associated Press reported that after the sight of Canaan’s distorted lower leg, one teammate, Devin Booker, “pulled his warm-up shirt over his face.” Other teammates looked away.

VIDEO: Isaiah Canaan, Suns guard, suffers gruesome leg injuryhttps://t.co/fdrJ920c3a pic.twitter.com/7h6y8DeDv3 — NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) February 1, 2018

Here are some of the reactions:

Entire arena falls silent after Isaiah Canaan suffers a gruesome ankle injury. WATCH @ https://t.co/WeZF6qHX9H #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/G4NYdALyz1 — BarDown (@BarDown) February 1, 2018

Canaan, the backup point guard, was scheduled to undergo surgery Thursday, and is out for the season, the Republic reported.