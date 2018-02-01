When fellow players can’t even look, you know the injury is bad.
Isaiah Canaan of the Phoenix Suns went up for a layup Wednesday against the visiting Dallas Mavericks and came down with a horrifying ankle fracture. His left foot was actually facing backward.
The video is bad enough.
The Associated Press reported that after the sight of Canaan’s distorted lower leg, one teammate, Devin Booker, “pulled his warm-up shirt over his face.” Other teammates looked away.
Here are some of the reactions:
Canaan, the backup point guard, was scheduled to undergo surgery Thursday, and is out for the season, the Republic reported.
“Seeing your brother and teammate get hurt like that, I honestly didn’t want to watch,” teammate Marquese Chriss told the newspaper. “I tried to turn around, I tried to turn some people around before people saw what was actually happening.”