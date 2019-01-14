A Photo Of An Egg Breaks Kylie Jenner's Record For Most-Liked Instagram

Kylie Jenner will have to settle for second-best now that a stock photo of an egg has overtaken her birth announcement as the most-liked photo on Instagram.

The only post from Instagram account named @world_record_egg featuring an otherwise unremarkable brown speckled egg broke the reality TV star’s record on Sunday, accumulating nearly 28 million likes.

Jenner’s much-anticipated post in February revealing the birth of her first child, a baby daughter named Stormi with rapper Travis Scott, previously held the record, with 18 million likes.

Besting the celebrity beauty mogul was the egg account’s sole objective. The photo’s caption makes the yet-to-be-identified account holder’s intentions quite clear.

“Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram,” the caption read. “Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)!”

And so it did.

The account now boasts over 3 million followers and proudly claims the victory in its bio, which reads, “Official world record holders of the most liked picture on Instagram.”

The mysterious individual behind the account, who The Atlantic reporter Taylor Lorenz claims is a “kid from London,” posted a new message after overtaking Jenner, hinting there was more to come.

“This is a madness. What a time to be alive,” the egg master wrote, adding the hashtag #EggGang. “It doesn’t end here though, we’re only just getting started.”

In a subsequent post on Instagram Stories, the account teased official merchandise.

The account has since identified its owner as “a chicken from the British countryside” named Henrietta, according to BuzzFeed News. It adds that the egg goes by the name Eugene and the “power of the egg is strong.”

“I saw this as a challenge to beat it,” Henrietta reportedly told the outlet. “It was nothing personal.”

Jenner, whose own account has been inundated with egg emojis in the comments, seems to be taking the loss in stride, posting an old video of herself cracking an egg on the pavement.