Photo & Video Collage Maker for Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube

Instasize announces the launch of its most recent community driven feature. “Instasize Contests” is being prepared to drop sometime this week. The new in app experience will give anyone looking to be an online influencer a chance to do so. In a marketing landscape driven by influence, followers, and likes, this new feature will even the playing field, giving equal opportunity to anyone who wants to create branded content but might not have the platform to garner branded attention. Contests will launch within the app and anyone currently using the free (or paid) version will have access to current photo contests, a chance to submit, and the ability to look (and vote) on other submissions. Winners will be chosen by the Instasize community, giving the app a more social platform feel. The first in a line of contests will ask users to share their most memorable photo from 2017, the winner will receive an Iphone X. The tools on Instasize are catered to content creators and online entrepreneurs alike, offering them a plethora of editing options all in one app - filter collections for photo editing, text editor, collage + photo resizer, video editing, beauty adjustments, contests, and much more. Contests will be a way to take these tools and put them to good use.

With new features added monthly the app is focusing its branding and marketing efforts on the content creatives of tomorrow and helping people achieve their highest editing potential. After launching a subscription model in early June 2017, the app quickly obtained notoriety within the photo editing market with over 125K subscribers in a little under 3.5 months. After seeing such high conversion rates the company decided to allocate more time and attention to push users through the subscription funnel rather than spend it on ad revenue. Contests will aid in this effort as premium members on the app have exclusive access to even more editing features.

“Anyone with a smartphone has the potential to be an online influencer. We’re in the business of influence, and we want to constantly be equipping our content creators with the tools they need to quickly craft their next post” - Natasha Ponomaroff, Senior Marketing Director of Instasize

Contests will be going live in the coming days and anyone who downloads the app will have immediate access to this latest experience*, whether you’re paying for the upgraded in app features or not. With online influencers making up a bulk of the branded marketing material we are exposed to online, Contests will be a refreshing way for anyone with a smartphone and the Instasize app to get involved. You don’t need to have a huge following to be considered an online influencer, and Contests will help make this evident.