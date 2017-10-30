Photographer Transforms Babies Into 'Adorably Sinister' Disney Villains

Back in July, photographer Karen Marie of Belly Beautiful Portraits made headlines for her precious photos of babies dressed as Disney princesses.

Now she’s back with another Disney series ... with a wicked twist.

In honor of Halloween, the Disney-owned media brand, Babble, teamed up with Karen Marie to transform eight adorable newborns into mini Disney villains for another photo shoot.

The project features iconic characters like Ursula, Gaston and Cruella de Vil.

A representative for Disney told HuffPost in an email that the company hopes the “adorably sinister photo shoot” will leave viewers “spellbound.”

“After all, there are no heroes without villains. We think they deserve some love, too,” said the spokesperson.

Keep scrolling and visit Babble.com for more tiny Disney villain photos.

Karen Marie for Babble

Karen Marie for Babble